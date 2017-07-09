58 Year Old Woman Arrested for Murder in N W Pasadena Saturday Morning

UPDATE:

On Saturday morning, July 8th, at about 1:45 a.m., Pasadena Police Department patrol personnel responded to the 100 block of West Peoria Street regarding a report of a female gunshot victim. Officers arrived on scene and found a Black female in her 40s, a victim of a shooting. Pasadena Fire Department paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene later that morning and have been actively investigating the incident. Follow-up investigation led Detectives to a suspect, Teretha Howard (Black female, 58 years old, Pasadena resident), who was arrested and booked for murder. Due to a preexisting medical condition, she was transported to a local hospital. Howard’s bail was set at $2 million.

The investigation is on-going. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending release from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police Detective Buchholz at (626)- 744-7113 or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.