Ex-Pasadena Cop Faces 32 years to Life in 5-Count Indictment

Bail Set at $10,000,000.00

By Terry Miller

A 73-year-old Pasadena man was in court Monday for arraignment on attempted murder and animal cruelty charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Deputy District Attorney Ryan Erlich said Lance Anthony Semkus (dob 7/30/44) faces one felony count each of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder, mayhem, attempted second-degree robbery and two counts of cruelty to an animal.

The charges include allegations of great bodily injury and use of a knife.

Arraignment is scheduled in Department D of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pasadena Branch. Case GA102199 was filed on Oct. 26.

Semkus is charged with attempting to steal a woman’s dog in front of a pet store on Oct. 23. Later on the same day, the defendant allegedly approached another woman and slashed her throat, the prosecutor said. The woman fought him off but is alleged to have suffered severe injuries to her neck and hand, the prosecutor added.

Investigators later discovered Semkus’ two dogs had been killed, the prosecutor said.

If convicted as charged, Semkus faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 32 years to life in state prison. Bail is set at $10 million.

The case remains under investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

Semkus was a Pasadena Police Officer in the early 1970’s and was also in Burbank PD briefly, but left on reasons relating to disability.

To view the full complaint, click here: SEMKUS (GA102199) Complaint.