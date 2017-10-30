Public Assistance Needed in Identifying Two Armed Suspects

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at approximately 9:19 p.m., two suspects entered the Verizon store in the 300 block of South Lake Avenue each brandishing a firearm. Once inside the store, the suspects held the employees at gunpoint as they retrieved an undisclosed amount of cell phones placing them in a bag. Once in possession of the loss, the suspects exited the store and left in a vehicle.

Employees called the police immediately after the suspects left. Responding officers arrived within minutes and searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate them.

Suspect one is described as a Male, African-American, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, medium build, brown eyes, tattoo on lower back, wearing a gray colored hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, black gloves, Jordan style tennis shoes, and armed with a silver colored handgun.

Suspect two is described as a Male African-American, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, black gloves, white Nike style tennis shoes, armed with a black colored handgun.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark colored 4 door sedan.

Refer to pictures depicting photos of suspects and actual vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)744-4241, or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

For More Information:

Watch Commander 626-744-4620

Lt. Jesse Carrillo 626-744-4517