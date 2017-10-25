Senior Citizen, 72, Arrested for Attempted Murder in Pasadena Mall

Suspect also attempted to kidnap a woman and her dog earlier

A 72-year-old male was arrested Monday following two attacks on females in separate areas of Pasadena.

At approximately 4:04 PM, Pasadena Police officers responded to the 3300 block of Sierra Madre Villa regarding an attempt kidnap of an adult female. The suspect, described as a white male, attempted to drag the victim and her dog toward a black SUV. A witness noticed the attempted kidnap in progress and came to the victim’s aid, causing the suspect to release both the victim and her dog and flee the scene in his vehicle.

Approximately an hour and a half later, an adult female victim was sitting against a retaining wall in the 600 block of South Arroyo Parkway, when a White male suspect approached her from behind and without provocation, attacked the victim with a knife cutting the area of her neck. The victim screamed causing the suspect to stop the assault. The suspect fled to his SUV parked in a nearby parking lot and drove away southbound. Witnesses promptly called the police department providing a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

The Pasadena Police helicopter arrived on scene within minutes searching for the suspect vehicle. The helicopter unit observed a possible SUV driving in the area of California Blvd and Fair Oaks Ave and directed officers to its location. Patrol officers detained the suspect without incident. Their investigation determined the driver of the SUV was the suspect responsible for both incidents. Witnesses positively identified the suspect and the knife was recovered. Detectives are actively working the investigation.

The suspect, identified as Lance A. Semkus, 73 year old, White male and Pasadena resident, was arrested for attempt kidnap and attempt murder. He was booked at the Pasadena Police jail and is currently held with no bail.

“The quick actions of witnesses to aid victims and call 9-1-1, and the alert observations of the police helicopter unit and patrol officers in locating and apprehending the suspect,

likely prevented further violence by the suspect,” stated Police Chief Phillip L. Sanchez, “The arrest of this suspect is the result of worthy actions by many.”

The second victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about these cases is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)744-4241, or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), using your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.