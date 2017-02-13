The 2017 PUSD School Board Candidates Up Close and Personal

Part Two

By Gus Herrera

In preparation for the upcoming 2017 PUSD School Board Elections, to be held March 7, Pasadena Independent reached out to this year’s candidates and asked them to complete a five-part questionnaire. Each candidate received the same five questions. This is part two in an ongoing series.

District 3

Candidate: Adrienne Ann Mullen, Ed.D.

Education: Concord University, Bachelor of Science in education with a specialization in early childhood special education; University of California, Los Angeles, Doctor of Education – educational leadership; University of South Carolina, Master of Education – student development and counseling.

1. Please describe your relationship/history with the City of Pasadena:

I have lived in Northwest Pasadena for the past 18 years. I have two children currently enrolled in PUSD schools, an eighth grader at Marshall Fundamental Secondary School and a sixth grader enrolled in the Mandarin Dual Language Program at Sierra Madre Middle School, and two children that recently graduated from Marshall Fundamental Secondary School.

2.In your opinion, what is the most significant issue affecting the PUSD?

A significant issue that the district faces is equity and access for all students. The district addresses this challenge seriously, for example a staff person was appointed to focus on this area and build pilots that involves partnering with community based agencies. These partnerships are critical because they provide critical wrap around services for students and families. And ultimately positively impact school performance. We believe these pilots will bring positive results that can be implemented at other schools across the district.

3. What are the PUSD’s greatest strengths?

I believe the greatest strength is PUSD’s dedicated teachers and staff members that serve our students daily; and the diversity of the student population and the programs offered across the 28 school sites.

4. What qualities distinguish you from the other candidates?

My experience as a parent, an administrator, and an instructor brings a unique perspective to the Board of Education. I am life-long educator with over 28 years working in both public and private, and in two-year and four-year educational institutions. I worked the last 14 years in the Los Angeles Community College District where I began my career as the Regional Coordinator for Foster and Kinship Education. I have worked with a number of specialized programs including Liberal Arts, Career Technical Education (CTE), Basic Skills Departments including English as a Second Language, as well as created first-year and summer bridge programs that build a student’s foundational skills for academic success.

5. If (re)elected, how will your presence contribute to the dynamic of the board?

My knowledge as a current parent, and experience as an educator allows me to bring a specialized set of skills to the Board of Education. My experience working in community colleges is important since a majority of the legislation coming forward requires partnership between K12 and the community college system. I work on these initiatives in my own district and bring this understanding to the board.

I would continue to build the work that I have supported thus far:

– The Dual Enrollment Partnership with Pasadena City College; PUSD now offers 13 college classes across the four high schools. The plan is to grow this program where a student can graduate with their high school diploma and their associates degree or certificate by the time they complete their senior year.

– Building an Adult Education Program that allows students seamless transitions from PUSD to postsecondary institutions or into employment; there are multiple pathways for students to succeed.

District 7

Candidate: Scott Phelps

Education: New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, Bachelor of Science in geophysics; California Institute of Technology, Master of Science in geophysics; California State University, Los Angeles, Teaching Credential; UCLA Graduate School of Education, courses in social research methods.

1. Please describe your relationship/history with the City of Pasadena:

Moved to Pasadena in 1986 to attend grad school at Caltech. Began teaching in PUSD in 1989. Taught high school science at Muir from 1991 to 2004. Helped coordinate a team of teachers and activities for one of Muir’s academies. Named Pasadena Rotary Teacher of Excellence in 2001. Established Nettie Piggee Citizenship Award in honor of longtime Muir security staffer and community member and have fundraised and awarded it annually to a Muir senior since 2005. Serving my third term on the school board, having been elected in 2005 and re-elected in 2009 and 2013. While at Muir and on the school board worked for the Caltech Precollege Science Initiative – the founder of PUSD’s hands-on SEED program – developing science curriculum and coordinating science teacher professional development. Also worked for an educational program evaluation firm based in Pasadena and taught science labs at a dropout recovery charter school in Pasadena. Have lived in Northwest Pasadena since 1993. Our two children attended our neighborhood school Cleveland Elementary, then McKinley K-8, now at Blair Middle School and Marshall High School.

2. In your opinion, what is the most significant issue affecting the PUSD?

Socio-economic isolation/segregation. Lack of familiarity of many non-PUSD parents or non-parent community members with how good the PUSD schools are and consequent loss of these parents and resources to private schools. Vocal minority of parents and activists who disagree with school site and district decisions having disproportionately negative effect on PUSD. Pressure to change and resistance to change by almost everyone involved. Overemphasis on measurement and accountability – without any evidence that accountability movement has helped students or schools and without any similar focus on our competition, private schools – with corresponding decline in morale. Disconnect between members of the public and community activists who constantly lobby for more services and more staff and lack of funds available. Disconnect between staff who constantly lobby for higher pay and lack of funds available. Non-transparent budgeting and lack of sharing of true costs with the public. High class sizes relative to non-union charter and private schools. Current level of staff vs. funds available. Special education challenges with services, costs, disconnect in expectations of parties involved, morale, staffing shortage, predatory lawyers, chronic underfunding … Bureaucratic hiring process of personnel commission.

3.What are the PUSD’s greatest strengths?

Resilient, unique wonderful students. Involved parents who have high expectations for their students and are supportive of staff. Pasadena Education Network, which gets families to tour schools and make informed decisions. Great PTA Council. Pasadena Educational Foundation and donors who change the system via new programs. Signature programs that are attracting new families such as Dual Language, STEM, IB, STEAM, Arts programs, high school career academies, etc. Some strong principals and great administrators and selfless great teachers who enjoy working in PUSD. Dual enrollment PCC classes at our high schools. PCC after-school satellite at Muir. Superintendent willing to make courageous attempts to change low expectations that have existed at certain schools and to respond to new demand for public education in parts of PUSD.

4. What qualities distinguish you from the other candidates?

Long tenure on the board, long career in public education teaching including at high-poverty Muir HS, respect for professional staff in our schools and administration. Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with staff and other board members over several administrations. Currently have children in the PUSD. Long experience as a consultant in educational program evaluation and with measurement in education, data, statistics, math, PUSD budgeting, board policies and PUSD practices, etc.

5. If (re)elected, how will your presence contribute to the dynamic of the board?

Will continue to offer my veteran perspective and previous experience with perennial issues. Will continue to try and improve the governance of PUSD via leadership on appropriate roles for board and staff. Will continue to try to increase support for PUSD amongst the general public, parents, staff, etc.