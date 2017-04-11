2017 NAACP Awards Presented to Outstanding and Inspiring Women

By Ralph Walker

The San Gabriel Valley Branch NAACP #1066 West Covina held a very special luncheon at the Mountain Meadows Golf Course in Pomona on March 25.

Rosa Parks, “Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others…”

Keynote Speaker Beverly White, NBC4 Southern California General Assignment Reporter, was the recipient of the Rosa Parks Advocate Award. She spoke of the joy of sharing stories of everyday people and how powerful to see one’s own image when reporting the news. One young girl caught the focus of Mrs. White attention when she spoke about the power of the media in the stories that we tell and the image that it creates.

Maya Angelou, “And still I rise…”

Maya Angelou Inspiration Award recipient Athen Haley shared her personal battles: abusive parents, drugs and homelessness. She would turn her life around and start the foundation Love My Neighbor that helps feed and clothe the Skid Row Homeless population every Thursday.

Harriet Tubman, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world…”

Harriet Tubman Helping Hand Award recipient Cynthia Hinton spoke of her love of teaching and the need for young people to get into the field of education. Her various awards are a statement to her dedication to the young people that cross her path in the field of education.

Dr. King, “… You only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love.”

Hazel Gaines, SGV NAACP Commitment to Service Award recipient, has been with the branch since 1994 serving as secretary to the former president Ronald Jones. Ms. Gaines spoke briefly giving a very humble and heartfelt “Thank you.”

Current President Carter L. Spruill is off to a great start as president of the San Gabriel Valley NAACP.