20-Year-Old Killed on N. Fair Oaks in Pasadena Thursday

Image used for illustration only. – Photo by Terry Miller

A black man in his 20s was shot to death late Thursday night on the 1200 block of N. Fair Oaks Avenue according to a press release sent out by Lt. Jesse Carrillo.

Pasadena Police officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired just before 10 p.m. and found the victim down on the sidewalk on the west side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Pasadena Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward by calling (626) 744-4241 or to report anonymously at lacrimestoppers.com ( insert key word ‘Pasadena’ ). The homicide is Pasadena’s second in 2016.

December 23, 2016

