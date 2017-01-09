Pasadena Council Member John Kennedy Responds to Recent Homicides

Pasadena Council Member John Kennedy sent out the following statement regarding the drive by shooting that killed two and seriously injured two in Pasadena:

“This is a community tragedy. My prayers and condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in the shootings that took place on Saturday and the previous horrific murder of Brandon Douglass that took place just several weeks before.

“We are also praying for the victim struggling for life and others who were injured and are traumatized by these senseless acts of violence. Yes, there is a law enforcement response to bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice, that will surely and appropriately take place, but there is also a community response that I am hoping for that is not political, not posturing, and not geographic, as “one community under the sun.” We must be in this cry for intentional civility, elimination of guns on our streets, job-skills training and promotion of literacy to combat violence, as a whole community.

“I am hoping that the community will rise up and demand and offer solutions from ourselves, and where appropriate government, as we deal with the root causes of this type of violence and the resolution of conflict in a nonviolent manner.

“To that end, we are contacting the ecumenical, business and philanthropic community to come together to continue the dialogue we have started in reference to developing real solutions when conventional wisdom defies hope. But, we as a community are smarter than those who perpetuate violence. Together we can make measured steps to solve what appears on the surface intractable. Let’s not just dream and hope for a better day, let’s come together and arrest the violence and develop real solutions!”

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or you may report information anonymously at lacrimestoppers.com (insert key word Pasadena).

READ Drive by Shooting Kills Two – Two Seriosuly Injured