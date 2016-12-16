Getting Your Vegans Worth at Green Earth

Story and Photos by Jason Yassine

Old Town Pasadena is a premier hot spot for family shopping and its various eateries. Sitting on Fair Oaks Avenue is a small and unique family owned restaurant known as Green Earth Vegan Cuisine (37 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Green Earth specializes in providing healthy organic dishes that are completely meatless. A restaurant that provides customers with a healthy alternative to meat peaked my interest therefore, I decided to review it.

Upon entering the establishment, I immediately noticed that Green Earth was a one-room restaurant. The restaurant had a neutral tan color on the walls, which gave a relaxing feel to the environment. Once seated, the waitress was very kind and provided quick and satisfactory service.

Since this restaurant is completely vegan, I wanted to know how the dishes would compare to those of meat. The first thing I ordered was a starter plate called the Crispy Nuggets. This dish is an alternative to chicken nuggets. It featured five breaded tofu nuggets served with BBQ sauce. Visually, the nuggets looked exactly identical to chicken nuggets. The exterior had a golden brown color and the interior was purely white. Once I bit into the nugget, I was very pleased with the taste. The tofu was firm, moist, and tender while the BBQ sauce enhanced the flavors. This starter plate wet my appetite as I awaited the main dish.

For the main course, I ordered the Taste of Philly. This dish is an alternative to a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, as it featured soy steak strips, vegan cheese, bell peppers, and mayo on French bread. The meal also included a side of French fries and organic ketchup. Visually, the dish looked very colorful from the green and red bell peppers to the brown steak strips. Upon taking the first bite, I instantly tasted an assortment of flavors. The soy steak strips were tender and flavorsome, while the cheese was creamy in taste. The bell peppers were crunchy and refreshing, which helped balance the flavor in the sandwich. The French fries were warm and golden and complimented the meal.

Overall, the Crispy Nuggets starter plate and the Taste of Philly dish were very enjoyable. These dishes tasted similar to meat and were quite filling. The prices were fair and the service was good. Overall, I would rate the entire experience four out of five stars.