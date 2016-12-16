Dining Delights, Lifestyle

Getting Your Vegans Worth at Green Earth

Sitting on Fair Oaks Avenue is Green Earth Vegan Cuisine. 

Story and Photos by Jason Yassine

Old Town Pasadena is a premier hot spot for family shopping and its various eateries. Sitting on Fair Oaks Avenue is a small and unique family owned restaurant known as Green Earth Vegan Cuisine (37 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105). Green Earth specializes in providing healthy organic dishes that are completely meatless. A restaurant that provides customers with a healthy alternative to meat peaked my interest therefore, I decided to review it.

Upon entering the establishment, I immediately noticed that Green Earth was a one-room restaurant. The restaurant had a neutral tan color on the walls, which gave a relaxing feel to the environment. Once seated, the waitress was very kind and provided quick and satisfactory service.

The Taste of Philly sandwich served with fries.

 

Since this restaurant is completely vegan, I wanted to know how the dishes would compare to those of meat. The first thing I ordered was a starter plate called the Crispy Nuggets. This dish is an alternative to chicken nuggets. It featured five breaded tofu nuggets served with BBQ sauce. Visually, the nuggets looked exactly identical to chicken nuggets. The exterior had a golden brown color and the interior was purely white. Once I bit into the nugget, I was very pleased with the taste. The tofu was firm, moist, and tender while the BBQ sauce enhanced the flavors. This starter plate wet my appetite as I awaited the main dish.

For the main course, I ordered the Taste of Philly. This dish is an alternative to a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, as it featured soy steak strips, vegan cheese, bell peppers, and mayo on French bread. The meal also included a side of French fries and organic ketchup. Visually, the dish looked very colorful from the green and red bell peppers to the brown steak strips. Upon taking the first bite, I instantly tasted an assortment of flavors. The soy steak strips were tender and flavorsome, while the cheese was creamy in taste. The bell peppers were crunchy and refreshing, which helped balance the flavor in the sandwich. The French fries were warm and golden and complimented the meal.

Overall, the Crispy Nuggets starter plate and the Taste of Philly dish were very enjoyable. These dishes tasted similar to meat and were quite filling. The prices were fair and the service was good. Overall, I would rate the entire experience four out of five stars.

December 16, 2016

About Author

Jason Yassine Jason Yassine, was born in Pasadena, California and raised in Temple City. After graduating Temple City High School in 2010, he went on to study for two years at Pasadena City College before transferring to a university. Jason attended California State University of Los Angeles for another two years before graduating in December 2015 with a Bachelors in Television, Film and Media Studies, and an option in Broadcast Journalism.


2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “Getting Your Vegans Worth at Green Earth”

  1. Patricia Morris says:
    December 17, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    I LOVE this restaurant. They do an incredible job. They are healthy meals. The owners are knowledgeable in providing the best solutions if you have a particular item or diet you are trying to stay on. Friendly and good service too! Can’t go wrong.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Subscribe
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching