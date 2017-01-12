A Burger That is Freshly Cooked and Will Get You Hooked

Story and Photos by Jason Yassine

A burger joint that prides itself on their excellent standards of quality and service, is Hook Burger (3453 E. Foothill Blvd.) This small restaurant chain in Pasadena offers a unique selection of burgers, sandwiches, and salads. Since this location always appears busy, I decided to review it.

When walking up to the restaurant, I instantly noticed that the architecture had a modernized theme. As I entered, the theme remained consistent with the brown leather booths and sleek wooden tables. This establishment was very well kept, especially the restrooms, which were clean and spacious. Although Hook Burger was busy, they provided indoor and outdoor seating options.

After reviewing the menu, I decided to go light and order the Veggie Burger. Of course, no burger is complete without fries so I ordered some, along with onion rings. The service was fast, and my meal came shortly after.

When the food was placed on the table, my mouth began to water. The Veggie Burger looked very colorful, while the smell of the fries and onion rings were enticing.

The burger included a grilled black bean veggie patty, melted jack cheese, fresh avocado, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, red onion, and chipotle mayo. In addition, it was served on a freshly baked whole-wheat bun. The burger was visually stunning! As I took my first bite, a rush of flavor hit my mouth. The black bean veggie patty was complimented by the sharp taste of the melted jack cheese and the richness of the avocado. The assortment of vegetables enhanced the burger with its freshness and crunch. The chipotle mayo elevated the burger with its creamy texture and spice while the whole-wheat bun was fluffy and light.

In addition, the fries were delicious. They were warm, crunchy, and thin making them light enough to leave me wanting more. As for the onion rings, they were a different story. As I bit into it, I tasted something strange. It was almost like a fishy after taste. I suspected the oil that the onion rings were cooked in was the probable cause of this. So I kindly went to the service counter and asked for a replacement after explaining the taste. Several minutes later, the waitress returned with what appeared to be the same onion rings, only two shades darker. When biting into the new batch, the strange taste was still there and my onion rings were now double fried. I was disappointed because I gave them a second chance to redeem themselves, but they failed.

Overall, this is a definite go-to burger hot spot. The prices are affordable, the establishment is clean, and the burgers are delicious.