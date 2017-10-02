Dining Delights

Sushi Roku’s ‘The Ish’ Named Cocktail of the Year

“The Ish” from Sushi Roku is no ordinary cocktail. – Courtesy photo / @sushirokupas on Instagram

More than 300 votes were tallied for the SIP-tember Cocktail Bracket Challenge Finale and The Ish from Sushi Roku emerged the favorite at the Taste of Pasadena at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 28th. Presented by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce as part of the Taste of Pasadena at the Rose Bowl, and the culmination of a six-week cocktail competition, the live cocktail taste-off brought Sushi Roku to face Bar 1886 at the Raymond, Bistro 45 and White Horse Lounge. This is the first appearance in the SIP-tember Finale and first win for Sushi Roku.

Voters at the 2017 Taste of Pasadena at the Rose Bowl voted The Ish their favorite drink by a very narrow margin. Sushi Roku’s The Ish is a local favorite concocted from Grey Goose Vodka, shishito peppers, Cynar, passion fruit, L’Orgeat and lemon juice, garnished with a whole Shishito Pepper.

October 2, 2017

