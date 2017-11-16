Masters of Taste Announces 2018 Date

Come savor the finer things and be part of Masters of Taste 2018, L.A.’s premier outdoor, luxury food and beverage festival that will take place on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the field of the Historic Pasadena Rose Bowl! Masters of Taste 2017 attracted nearly 2,400 guests and garnered media attention throughout Southern California and beyond.

Masters of Taste 2018 is expected to bring over 2,500 food and beverage enthusiasts together for one afternoon to celebrate this exhilarating festival, which will include the finest fare from over 40 Master Chefs including returning Culinary Masters Chef Neal Fraser (Redbird), Chef Tony Esnault (Church & State, Spring), Chef Calogero Drago (Celestino Ristorante), Chef Tim Guilitinan (The Raymond 1886), Chef Paul Shoemaker (The FLATS), and Chef Erwin Tjahyadi (Bone Kettle, Komodo) to name a few.

Also, participating in Masters of Taste 2018 will be L.A.’s top Sweet Masters, signature handcrafted cocktails and tastings from 25 spirit brands and bars, a premier 50 yard-line bar featuring four of L.A.’s most distinguished drinking destinations and their Master Mixologists curated by Marcos Tello of Template Consulting, select wineries, local craft breweries, live entertainment and much, much more.

100% of the proceeds from Masters of Taste 2018 will directly benefit Union Station Homeless Services, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to helping homeless men, women and children rebuild their lives. Union Station is part of a premier group of human services agencies in Los Angeles County that are leading the way to end homelessness in our community and offers an array of services including street outreach, meals, shelter, housing, case management and career development.

In the last two years Masters of Taste has raised nearly $1 million in support of Union Station’s life-saving programs.

Mark your calendars and save-the-date to savor the finer things at Masters of Taste 2018!

Ticket Information: Masters of Taste 2018 will take place on Sunday, May 6, 2018. A VIP Power Hour will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and General Admission will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on Masters of Taste 2018, please visit www.MastersofTasteLA.com/Tickets.