Dog Haus’ ‘Bad Mutha Clucka’ Sandwich Arrives Just In Time for National Chicken Day

Dog Haus in Alhambra re-defines the art of the craft beer pub

By Terry Miller

Dog Haus, the celebrated gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept, recently announced its foray into a brand-new menu category with the launch of its newest offering: the Bad Mutha Clucka. The crispy, umami-rich, fried chicken sandwich, worthy of keeping company with the perfected Haus dogs, sausages and burgers, will land at all Dog Haus locations on July 5, coinciding with National Fried Chicken Day.

During a private party, Pasadena Independent got a sneak beak (to use Dog Haus’ clever invitation’s play on words) at the new menu item along with a completely remodeled Alhambra location, which now has a beautiful bar and beer garden featuring a vast selection of craft beers. Take our word for it. This place is fun!

According to gourmands in attendance, the sandwich is an overnight sensation. Colorful Los Angeles native, Neil Saavedra, host and producer of ‘The Fork Report’, KFI-AM640’s favorite program for foodies, said this is the best chicken sandwich he’s ever had. High praise, indeed.

The Bad Mutha Clucka sandwich features 100 percent all natural, cage-free, crispy chicken breast, with no hormones and no antibiotics ever, on a bed of lettuce, pickles and haus-made miso ranch, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Bad Mutha Clucka is the result of Dog Haus’ creative culinary collaboration with highly regarded chef and winner of Bravo’s “Top Chef” (Season 2), Ilan Hall (Ramen Hood, Esh, The Gorbals). Hall, who previously worked alongside the Dog Haus culinary team to create The Naughty Dog, a culinary creation to promote Seth Rogan’s “Sausagë Party” movie, was welcomed back to the expanding brand’s Pasadena headquarters to collaborate on this exciting new menu item. After half a year of testing and taste trials, the resulting sandwich features chicken, which is brined and dipped in a special batter that once fried, provides a subtle crunch with a gentle umami element from the miso and red chili flakes, which is balanced out by the sweetness of the King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Dog Haus’ launch of the Bad Mutha Clucka is a natural progression for the innovative brand that continues to define what it means to be a hot dog concept and has gained critical acclaim and national attention for its proprietary signature all beef dogs, hand crafted sausages and premium burgers. Dog Haus was recently included in QSR Magazine’s annual 40/40 list for 2017 and has helped lead the wave of Fast Casual 2.0, a segment of restaurants within the fast, casual sector where the focus is on higher-quality ingredients, better service and a greater customer experience within a casual environment. With over 450 stores in the works across the country, Dog Haus is poised to become a household name and a leader in defining the future of dining out.

“For years we have tested the limits of what gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers can look like by pairing high quality sourcing with inventive menu ideas to change the perception of what it means to enjoy these childhood favorites,” says Hagop Giragossian, Dog Haus partner. “We are excited to push the boundaries a little further as we launch the Bad Mutha Clucka and continue to change the landscape of what guests can expect from a hot dog concept.”

Alhambra Dog Haus is located at 404 E. Main Street and is definitely a must go-to spot when you’re in town.