ChefBox in South Pasadena Offers a New Option for Your Next Meal

An innovative way to serve prepared meals throughout the community by passionate and talented local chefs

By Sedonah Najera

The prepared meal industry has become a popular food trend lately. People tend to purchase prepared meals to for workouts or to changing their meal habits. However, ChefBox is enhancing the idea of prepared meals to where it includes everyone and anyone who wants high-quality meals. Following the success of the meal-in-a-box concept, ChexBox has created a unique takeout establishment filled with an array of prepared meal boxes filled with a variety of cuisines.

There are 10-15 talented local chefs that prepare the meals representing a variety of food styles. ChexBox is a completely new kind of food establishment with an open-shelf concept that allows local chefs the chance to sell their food to the community. Meal boxes can be picked up in- store, ordered online, or delivered, offering flexibility and convenience to meet the needs of the consumer.

Co-founders Patricia Huang and Albert Chu believe that ChefBox can help bridge the gap between high-quality cuisines that foodies crave on a daily basis and the talented chefs who prepare them. After identifying a gap in the to-go meal options market in Southern California, the duo came up with the idea of matching top-quality culinary talent and hungry consumers with a straight-forward, efficient storefront concept.

“We noticed that many local chefs have limited outlets to prepare their food for the community outside of catering and opening an expensive restaurant, and there is a huge demand for high-quality meals without all of the preparation that goes into cooking at home,” said co-founders Patricia Huang and Albert Chu. “We are simply matching these two groups of individuals to provide convenient, delicious food options to people just like ourselves.”

This new concept allows local chefs the opportunity to gain a following within the community, further expanding their culinary careers and opportunities. It gives chefs the chance to continue their passion and share their food for everyone within the community. ChefBox plans to expand their roster of chefs within the next couple of months.

In addition to innovative ways to serving food, the boxes that are used for the meals are entirely eco-friendly created from reusable plastic and compostable containers. CheBox also ensures that any food doesn’t go to waste. Once the meals are about to surpass their freshness date, they are donated to local homeless shelters and food banks.

ChefBox is now open at 434 South Fair Oaks Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Business hours are from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day. Customers are welcome to visit and meet the chefs to sample their unique offerings at in-store tastings every month. For more information, please visit http://www.eatchefbox.com.