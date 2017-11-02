Dog Haus Switches to 100 percent All Natural, Never-Ever Meat

Haus dogs and Haus sausages with no added nitrates now available

Dog Haus, the celebrated gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept, announced today a major companywide shift to exclusively using all natural, vegetarian-fed pork, chicken, turkey and beef raised without antibiotics or hormones in all Haus Dogs, Sausages and Burgers. The change comes at a time when the craft casual concept has seen meteoric growth across the country, with 26 locations currently open across six states and more than 450 additional locations in the works over the next several years, including expansion to the East Coast.

Beginning today, Dog Haus’ items will feature hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Additionally, Dog Haus’ proprietary hot dogs and sausages will be free of all added nitrates and nitrites, containing only the naturally occurring ones found in sea salt and celery powder. Hot dogs and sausages made this way are rarely found in restaurants or on store shelves. The brand’s commitment to quality extends beyond ingredients, encompassing the care given to the animals sourced for its menu. From certified humanely-raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free Creekstone Farms Natural Premium Black Angus beef to premium Idaho Duroc Heritage pork and hormone- and antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed chicken and turkey, Dog Haus is ensuring its values are evident in its offerings.

This major shift is the result of a conscious decision by the company to source proteins that are sustainable, traceable and ultimately better for the consumer. Hot dogs have typically been considered concession stand mainstays, notorious for containing a mysterious mix of meat byproducts. Now, Dog Haus is leading the charge by becoming the first hot dog and sausage concept to significantly overhaul its core ingredients through finding and serving the highest quality products, thereby doubling down on the brand’s promise of superior quality.

“There is an ever-growing public interest in not only paying close attention to what we consume on a daily basis, but where those ingredients come from, how animals are raised, and what effect these elements have on us,” said Hagop Giragossian, one of Dog Haus’ partners. “Dog Haus has been deeply committed to creating food that not only tastes phenomenal and is highly enjoyable, but allows our guests to have peace of mind about its uncompromisable quality.”

Dog Haus, which was founded in Pasadena, CA, in 2010 with the goal of elevating the all-American classic hot dog for the adult palate, has always maintained a steadfast dedication to using ultra-premium, gourmet ingredients in order to create a better gastronomic experience for the consumer. This major shift is just another way the craft casual chain is strengthening its commitment to sourcing and serving the best products available.

Haus Dogs, Haus Sausages and Haus Burgers using all natural ingredients with no added nitrates are now available at all Dog Haus locations nationwide.