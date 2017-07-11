Community Health Alliance of Pasadena Names New Chief Care Officer

On July 5, Community Health Alliance of Pasadena (ChapCare), a leading Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in the San Gabriel Valley, announced that Dr. Victor I. Sunga has been named its new Chief Care Officer (CCO).

Dr. Sunga is a Board-certified Family Practice Physician with more than 15 years of experience in the health center, hospital and private practice settings. In addition, Dr. Sunga comes to ChapCare with almost 10 years of senior management experience, having previously been employed as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Altura Centers for Health: a FQHC network in California’s Central Valley, where he helped oversee significant expansion of services and improvement in quality of care and health outcomes.

“Dr. Sunga comes to ChapCare with a diverse set of experiences, which dovetail nicely with our future agency plans – enhancement of population health to improve health outcomes, and increased access to primary and specialty care services at our health centers,” said Margaret B. Martinez, MPH, ChapCare’s CEO. “As we embark on the implementation of the State’s Payment Reform Pilot next year, ChapCare expects to work with a broad set of public and private partners to develop and implement these activities. Dr. Sunga’s clinical and administrative experience, particularly with vulnerable populations, will prove invaluable.”

Dr. Sunga received his medical degree from Manila Central University in the Philippines, and his residency in Family Medicine was completed at St. John Hospital and Medical Center Detroit.

“I am deeply honored to be named ChapCare’s new Chief Care Officer,” said Dr. Victor I. Sunga, ChapCare’s CCO, “The organization has a reputation for being one of the key safety-net providers in the San Gabriel Valley, and I look forward to helping the organization continue to grow as we move forward.”