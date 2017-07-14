Pasadena and Metro Make History Friday with New Bike Share Program

Hundreds of people braved the morning heat as Metro’s Bike Share program kicked off Friday morning. Mayor Terry Tornek of the City of Pasadena, Metro Board Member John Fasana and many more donned their riding helmets and sped off into the sunrise to help celebrate this new peogram Metro offers to help ease the carbon footprint in Los Angeles County.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), the City of Pasadena and Bicycle Transit Systems, Inc. officially launched Metro’s innovative Bike Sharing system Friday.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/qLGed0_fGvw” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Pasadena Independent got into the swing of things with CEO Jesse Dillion and one of our Advertising Reps., Jose Luis Correa joined Mayor Torneck and other officials as they rode west of city hall.

Up to 375 bicycles and approximately 30 bike share stations are now provided throughout the Pasadena area for the first time, giving residents and visitors new active transportation options for short-distance bicycle trips to key Pasadena destinations and transit stations. Bike share stations will be available in Old Pasadena, the Rose Bowl, Paseo Colorado, Pasadena City College, Caltech, City Hall, Pasadena Convention Center, shopping and restaurants on South Lake Avenue and many other locations.

As part of the launch event, officials will conducted a station ribbon cutting, break through a street banner and rode a short distance around Pasadena City Hall. Metro’s vendor later utilized volunteers to transport approximately 200 bicycles to their designated bike share stations.

