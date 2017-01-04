Footless Dog Meat Trade Survivor Liberty Gets Two Legs Up On the New Year with American Flag Prosthetics

Liberty, the adorable Dog Meat Trade Survivor whose feet were cut off in Cambodia, is starting 2017 on the right (and left) foot!

Continuing to make tremendous strides in her rehabilitation process courtesy of leading animal activist Marc Ching and his Sherman Oaks, CA based non-profit The Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation(AHWF), Liberty is eagerly jumping into the New Year with both front feet; now clad in her own custom made prosthetics by Sterling, VA based Orthotist Derrick Campana.

Liberty, accompanied by Ching and AHWF friend Karen Gifford, recently returned to Los Angeles from a trip where they met with Campana. Among the top in his field, Campana, whose passion for using his skills for the aid and rehabilitation of animals inspired him to found Animal Orthocare, LLC, one of the few practices in the world of its kind and, more recently, Bionic Pets, utilized 3D printing technology to enhance Liberty’s customized, American flag, prosthetics.

“We are so appreciative of Derrick Campana’s talent, time and ability to allow Liberty to live with more freedom now that she has prosthetics,” said Ching, also a Microbiologist, Holistic Nutritionist and founder of The PetStaurant, a natural food and wellness company, located in Sherman Oaks. “There was a special present under the Christmas tree last week. This is an extraordinary time for Liberty and all of us who have come to know and love her as she now is living an even freer and happier life, which she deserves!”

This was not the first important trip brave Liberty has made since Ching brought her to the United States. In September of last year she traveled to Washington to appear, as a victim, before Congress at a public event forum, where members of the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation participated in a panel led by Representative Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) who introduced a bi-partisan congressional resolution (now House Resolution 752) in late-May that condemns the annual dog meat festival in Yulin, China and also calls on the Chinese government to outlaw the dog meat trade.