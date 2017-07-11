Dispose of Household Hazardous Waste in Pasadena This Weekend for Free

Safely dispose of household hazardous waste and recycle electronics, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., this Saturday, July 15, in Parking Lot I, south of the Rose Bowl Stadium, 1001 Rose Bowl Dr. The free event is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works in cooperation with the City’s Department of Public Works. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area and to follow instructions given by event staff. No document shredding will not be provided at the event.

Household hazardous waste items include used motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, automobile and household batteries, paint, brake fluid, paint thinner, cleaners with acid or lye, pesticides or herbicides, expired pharmaceuticals and fluorescent light bulbs.

E-waste items include computers, keyboards, printers, monitors, laptops, docking stations, scanners, shredders, fax machines, computer mice, telephones, televisions, flat screens, VCRs, DVD players, PDAs, cassette players, tape drives, stereos and household batteries.

No explosives, radioactive materials, trash and tires, controlled substances or household appliances.

Limits are 15 gallons or 125 pounds of household hazardous waste. There is no limit for e-waste. More information at www.cityofpasadena.net/PublicWorks/One-dayE-WasteCollectionEvents. For more information about the Los Angeles County hazardous waste disposal program, call (888) Clean LA, (888) 253-2652, or (800) 238-0172.