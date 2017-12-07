Cell Phone Video Allegedly Shows Pasadena Police Officers Beating Suspect

A social media post of a cell phone video of two Pasadena police officers beating a suspect who was attempting to flee following a traffic stop has gone viral in the local Facebook and Instagram community.

Here is what the suspect posted after the Nov. 9 incident depicted in the video:

Pasadena PD… This is what "Assault on a Police Officer with a Non-Firearm" looks like i guess.. All i can say is Glory be to God. I just posted early this morning for anyone to have a video and lo' and behold i wake up to find this. God is just too good to me honestly, Im not worthy- Please REPOST. I dont have anybody on my side but you all… @worldstar @cnn @abcnetwork @pasadenastarnews#fakejustice #brokenballew #policebrutality #policeassualt #pasadena. #pasadenapolice Posted by Chris Ballew on Sunday, December 3, 2017

Pasadena Independent has yet to verify the authenticity of the cell phone video posted and is conducting an independent review of the alleged beating of Chris Ballew. The Independent has requested city officials provide specific details about the incident which took place about a month ago.

This, according to a James Farr, posted on Facebook:

“I spoke with vice mayor John Kennedy this morning about the recent video that has surface involving Pasadena Police and an unarmed motorist.

“…I do not have all of the facts on the matter involving Chris Ballew and the Pasadena Police Department. Additionally, I do not know when the City will release Body Worn Camera video of the incident, assuming that it exist.

The Public Safety Committee meeting is scheduled for today, Monday, December 4, 2017, at 4:15 p.m., Council Chambers. The public is welcome to attend the meeting and speak for up to 2, possibly 3, minutes on matters not on the agenda.”

Vice Mayor John J. Kennedy

Pasadena Independent has attempted to contact councilmembers, the Mayor and Chief of police regarding this incident but have yet to get any reply.

Two independent news sources also reported on this disturbing video: Pasadena Now and Pasadena Weekly posted the video on their respective websites.

William Boyer, Pasadena Public Information Officer, said the city will be issuing a statement soon. As soon as we get their side of the story we’ll bring it to you.