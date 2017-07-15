2 Men Shot Early Saturday Morning in Pasadena; One Critically Injured

On Saturday July 15, 2017 at approximately 12:34AM Pasadena Police received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of Parke Street. Officers arrived on scene and located two adult male victims in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics were summoned and transported both victims to a local area hospital, according to Lieutenant Jesse Carrillo of Pasadena Police in a written statement.

One victim, in his 30’s, sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is in stable condition. The second victim, late teens, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition.

Pasadena Police detectives responded to the scene and are continuing with the investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests this was not a random act of violence, and the motive remains unknown. Suspects have not been identified.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Police Department at (626) 744-4241. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or report via your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.