Pasadena Rose Parade Draws Massive Crowds Despite the Chill

Thousands of Rose Parade fans got a chance to see the floats up close and personal at the post-parade spectacular which immediately follows the parade. The post event lasted two days and created quite a traffic problem for those attempting to get to the floats.
– Photo by Terry Miller

24 Floats Honored

Thanks to extra heavy security measures, Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said there were no major incidents for the 128th parade which was held on Monday.

1,500 law enforcement officers for security this year, along with 25 K9 teams, and small water-filled street barricades as part of its security efforts were along most of the parade

Rose Queen Victoria Cecilia Castellanos and her court—Audrey Mariam Cameron, Blair High School; Maya Kawaguchi Khan, Arcadia High School; Shannon Tracy Larsuel, Mayfield Senior School; Autumn Marie Lundy, Polytechnic School; Natalie Rose Petrosian, La Cañada High School; and Lauren ‘Emi’ Emiko Powers, Arcadia High School—began their five mile trek down Colorado Blvd. shortly after the massive Stealth bomber flew low (due to cloud cover) indicating the traditional beginning of the parade.

Recently, The Tournament of Roses announced the 24 floats awarded official honors in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda. These awards recognize excellence in a variety of categories and specifications.

The 2017 Rose Parade float award-winners are (alphabetically):

  1. Northwestern Mutual
  2. La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association
  3. Netflix
  4. 24 Hour Fitness
  5. Western Asset Management Company
  6. Lucy Pet
  7. BDK, A Singpoli Affiliate
  8. Downey Rose Float Association
  10. Farmers Insurance
  11. China Airlines
  12. The UPS Store, Inc.
  13. Union Bank and The American Heart Association, Western States Affiliate
  14. AIDS Healthcare Foundation
  15. Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
  16. RAGÚ Pasta Sauce
  17. American Armenian Rose Float Association
  18. The Bachelor
  19. Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.
  21. Dole Packaged Foods
  22. Donate Life
  23. Trader Joe’s
  24. Torrance Rose Float Association
January 4, 2017

