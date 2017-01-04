Pasadena Rose Parade Draws Massive Crowds Despite the Chill

24 Floats Honored

Thanks to extra heavy security measures, Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez said there were no major incidents for the 128th parade which was held on Monday.

1,500 law enforcement officers for security this year, along with 25 K9 teams, and small water-filled street barricades as part of its security efforts were along most of the parade

Rose Queen Victoria Cecilia Castellanos and her court—Audrey Mariam Cameron, Blair High School; Maya Kawaguchi Khan, Arcadia High School; Shannon Tracy Larsuel, Mayfield Senior School; Autumn Marie Lundy, Polytechnic School; Natalie Rose Petrosian, La Cañada High School; and Lauren ‘Emi’ Emiko Powers, Arcadia High School—began their five mile trek down Colorado Blvd. shortly after the massive Stealth bomber flew low (due to cloud cover) indicating the traditional beginning of the parade.

Recently, The Tournament of Roses announced the 24 floats awarded official honors in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda. These awards recognize excellence in a variety of categories and specifications.

The 2017 Rose Parade float award-winners are (alphabetically):