The Pasadena Playhouse Launches New Program ‘Playworks’ – First Show Starring Al Pacino

Performances will begin Feb. 8, 2017 for a six-week development production

The Pasadena Playhouse announced recently that their first development production, under the theater’s new play development program PlayWorks, will be Dotson Rader’s “God Looked Away” starring Academy Award- and two-time Tony Award-winner Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman) as ‘Tennessee Williams’ and co-starring two-time Tony Award-winner Judith Light (Transparent) as Williams’ close friend ‘Estelle’ and Miles Gaston Villanueva (CBS’s The Young and the Restless) as ‘Baby.’ Rounding the cast are Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live!) as ‘Luke,’ Andrew Dits (NBC’s Telenovela) as ‘Zach,’ Broadway and TV vet Matt Gottlieb as ‘Peter,’ and Takuma Anzai (NBC’s Community) as ‘Bellboy.’ Robert Allan Ackerman, who directed Pacino on Broadway in Salome, will stage the new work and develop “God Looked Away” with Rader at The Pasadena Playhouse (39 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena) beginning Feb. 8 – March 19, 2017.

“God Looked Away” is an eye-opening glimpse into a turbulent period in the life and career of one of America’s most mysterious, iconic artists: playwright-screenwriter-novelist Tennessee Williams.

“The Playhouse is about to enter its 100th year, and I can’t think of a better way to kick off the celebration than with the expansion of our new works program beginning with this new development production and these extraordinary artists,” said Danny Feldman, the playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director. “As a young playwright, Tennessee Williams premiered two new plays at The Playhouse, and it is fitting that our first PlayWorks production features a revealing glimpse into the life of this great American playwright.”

“We’re thrilled to produce “God Looked Away” as our first development production under our new PlayWorks program. With over 1,000 world premieres and new commissions, The Pasadena Playhouse has a rich history of fostering new work and sharing with our community the unique opportunity to be a part of the developmental process,” said Brad King, Chairman of the Board of The Pasadena Playhouse. “As we usher in a new century at our theater, we are excited to present this production to our audiences.”

PlayWorks, an expansion of The Pasadena Playhouse’s Hothouse play development program, nurtures new works through readings, workshops and development productions, giving you – our audience – a unique role in the creative process. The Pasadena Playhouse continues its nearly 100-year commitment to fostering playwrights at all stages of their careers, responding to the specific needs of their projects and giving them the opportunity to make changes in response to the audience feedback. PlayWorks development productions are not open to review in order to preserve the creative and development process of a new work in its early stage.

In a statement, playwright Dotson Rader said, “I’m honored to have the opportunity to develop and stage ‘God Looked Away’ at The Pasadena Playhouse, a theater long known for its vital support of new work. I’m so pleased The Playhouse is now expanding that commitment with their new developmental series and that a play about Tennessee Williams will be first staged at a theater he genuinely loved.”

The creative staff includes Tim Goodchild (Set Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Dona Granata (Costume Design) and Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski (Sound Design). Casting is by Michael Donovan Casting. Barclay Stiff is the Production Stage Manager. Also in the cast are Alexa Hamilton (NBC’s Santa Barbara) as ‘Estelle Standby,’ Kevin Bailey (Broadway’s The Lion King) as ‘Baby/Peter/Zach Understudy’ and Eddy Rioseco (NBC’s Parenthood) as ‘Luke/Bellhop Understudy.’

God Looked Away, A PlayWorks Development Production, will begin on Feb. 8 – March 19, 2017 at The Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave. in Pasadena. Performance schedule is Wednesday – Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Note: The Sunday matinee performance on Feb. 26 will play at 1 p.m. There will be Tuesday performances on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at PasadenaPlayhouse.org, by phone at (626)356-7529 and at The Pasadena Playhouse Box Office (39 S. El Molino Avenue). This development production has mature content.

The previously announced 2016-2017 season production “Shout Sister Shout!” which was scheduled to play Jan. 31 2017 – Feb. 26, 2017, will move to a later date in the season. More information to be announced.

The Pasadena Playhouse’s mission is to enhance the lives of our community through theatrical productions, community programs and education. The Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California will celebrate its Centennial Anniversary in 2017.

“God Looked Away” is presented by special arrangement with Eric Falkenstein.