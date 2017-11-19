Virtual Reality Takes Visitors to the Future and Board Games Bring Back the Fun of the Past

Virtual Reality (VR), once fantasy, is now reality, at the Sierra Madre Public Library. VR takes visitors, age 13 and older, into a realistic computer-generated virtual environment on Tuesday nights between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Library. Reservations are a must, so call (626)-355-7186 or visit the Library and sign up.

Virtual reality is a computer technology that uses a headset to generate realistic images simulating the operator’s physical presence in an imaginary environment. Users can look around the artificial world, move in it, and interact with virtual features. The Virtual Reality introduces Library visitors to exciting new technology and fun new educational experiences.

You can also strategize, collaborate, and work on critical thinking skills as you play tabletop board games on Tuesday nights. No reservations are necessary. Bring the family, friends, and neighbors, and play any of the Library’s 53 games.

Besides games, a large selection of coloring books and coloring materials are waiting. Participants don’t have to know a specific skill or do any preparation for the popular adult coloring activity

De-stress, forget your troubles, and learn new skills on Tuesday nights at the Library.

Read, Discover, Connect @ Sierra Madre Public Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA 91024, (626)-355-7186, Text (626)-662-1254, www.cityofsierramadre.com/services/library