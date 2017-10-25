Community

Virtual Reality Program Brings the Future to Sierra Madre

A virtual reality machine, now available at the Sierra Madre Public Library. – Courtesy photo

Virtual Reality, once fantasy, is now reality, at the Sierra Madre Public Library. The Virtual Reality system was supplied through a grant from the California State Library in collaboration with Oculus VR, a division of Facebook Inc. The grant will help the Library to introduce visitors to exciting new technology and fun new educational experiences.

Virtual Reality is a computer technology that uses a headset to generate realistic images simulating the operator’s physical presence in an imaginary environment. Users can look around the artificial world, move around in it, and interact with virtual features and items.

Virtual Reality will take visitors, age 13 and older, into a realistic computer-generated virtual environment on Tuesday, November 7 between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm in the Library. Reservations are a must, so call or visit the Library and sign up now.

Read, Discover, Connect @ Sierra Madre Public Library, 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. Sierra Madre, CA

91024, (626) 355-7186, Text (626) 662-1254, www.cityofsierramadre.com/services/library

October 25, 2017

