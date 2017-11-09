Community

Veterans Day Salute and BBQ at Pasadena Senior Center

– Courtesy photo

Every year Pasadena says thank you to America’s veterans, salutes their service, honors their sacrifices and promises their dedication to our nation will never be forgotten.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10:30 a.m. this year’s free community Veterans Day commemoration in front of Pasadena City Hall will take place with the theme “Pasadena Salutes Our Veterans!” The ceremony will end with an 11:11 a.m. flyover of vintage World War II planes.

Following the ceremony, everyone is invited to the Pasadena Senior Center, down the block at 85 E. Holly St., at 11:30 a.m. where the Scott Pavilion will be decorated with red, white and blue adornments. Hamburgers, hot dogs, salads and desserts will be served and live entertainment by the Great American Swing Band will accompany the festivities.

Prepaid lunch reservations must be made at the Pasadena Senior Center’s Welcome Desk no later than Thursday, Nov. 9. The cost is only $8 for members and $10 for non-members of all ages.

For more information visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

November 9, 2017

