Vallarta Supermarket Opens in Old Vons Location in NW Pasadena

By Terry Miller

Northwest Pasadena was a flurry of activity this morning with the opening of a new Latino market which took over the old Vons location at 655 N. Fair Oaks.

Amid the flurry of guests who came for the Grand Opening, local television crews were covering what would otherwise be a relatively mundane Grand Opening.

“It’s a mad house….” Angelo Cruz, Vallarta Supermarkets manager in Pasadena told Pasadena Independent Wednesday morning. It seemed the whole community popped out to see what all the fuss was about.

The new store has a Carniceria, Taqeria and Panaderia and will serve NW Pasadena and surrounding areas.

“At Vallarta Supermarkets our key objective is to better serve you. We are always open to your comments and questions you may have. Feel free to let us know in what ways we can improve our service. We also sincerely thank you for your valuable support,” The corporate website states.

info@vallartasupermarkets.com.

655 N Fair Oaks Ave

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 204-6960

Meat, Cremeria, Produce, Taqueria, Liquor, Beer, Tortilleria, Bakery, Pasteleria, Catering, Food to go, Juice Bar, Customer Service, Check Cashing