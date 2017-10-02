Upcoming Events at the Pasadena Senior Center

Medicare Resource Fair and Presentation:

A resource fair Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., will focus on Medicare, the federal health insurance program for adults 65 and older. The event is open to members and non-members of the Pasadena Senior Center.

With open enrollment for 2018 approaching from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15, older adults will receive information they need to make informed decisions about the medical and prescription plans that are best for them.

Health plan representatives will provide information and answer questions about Medicare plans and services and help everyone understand their options for the coming year. Those health plans include AGA, Blue Shield, Care 1st, CareMore, Center for Health Rights, Health Net, Humana, InterValley Health Plan, Kaiser Permanente, LA Care, SCAN and UnitedHealthcare.

At noon, a one-hour presentation will begin about Medicare issues and upcoming changes for 2018.

While reservations are not required for the resource fair or the presentation, complimentary box lunches will be provided after the presentation to the first 50 people who call 626-795-4331 to register.

Opening Reception for art exhibition at Pasadena Senior Center:

Watercolor and mixed media art students, from beginners to advanced, will display their works during the opening reception for a new exhibition Thursday, Oct. 26, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

Awards will be presented in recognition of excellence. Some of the works will be for sale, and hand-painted original greeting cards will be offered for a donation to the Pasadena Senior Center. According to a report in the Journal of Aging Studies, creative activities for older adults, such as painting, improve brain function and encourage a sense of competence and purpose, all of which contribute to aging well.

“The camaraderie is a big part of what people enjoy,” said Barbara Medford, who teaches the 10-week classes. “They are supportive of each other and help choose each other’s pieces for their art show.”

Complimentary wine and cheese will be available at the reception, and a harpist will perform.

The exhibition will remain in place through December.

For more information call 626-795-4331 or visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Events.