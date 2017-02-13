Tournament of Roses Selects Bands for 2018

20 bands from around the world will take part in the parade

Pasadena Tournament of Roses® 2018 President Lance Tibbet announced 20 of the 22 marching bands that will participate in the 129th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Making a Difference.” The bands will travel to Pasadena from across the United States and around the world, including Australia, Canada, Japan and Panama. The two bands not yet announced will be from the universities competing in the 104th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual, which will serve as a College Football Playoff Semifinal. They will be added to the lineup when those schools are determined.

The 20 bands announced today are (listed alphabetically by name):

Air Academy High School – Air Academy High School Marching Band

(USAF Academy, CO)

Albertville High School – Albertville High School “Aggie” Band

(Albertville, AL)

Australia’s Marching Koalas

(Dangar, New South Wales, Australia)

Banda De Música Herberto López – Colegio José Daniel Crespo

(Chitré, Herrera, Republic of Panamá)

City of Burlington – Burlington Teen Tour Band

(Burlington, Ontario, Canada)

Homestead High School – Homestead High School Mighty Mustang Marching Band

(Cupertino, CA)

Kyoto Tachibana High School – Kyoto Tachibana High School Green Band

(Kyoto, Japan)

Los Angeles Unified School District – All District High School Honor Band

(Los Angeles, CA)

Lindbergh High School – Lindbergh “Spirit of St. Louis” Marching Band

(St. Louis, MO)

Londonderry High School – Londonderry High School Marching Band & Color Guard

(Londonderry, NH)

Louisburg High School – Louisburg High School Marching Wildcat Band

(Louisburg, KS)

Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band & Herald Trum-pets

(Pasadena, CA)

Pennsbury High School – Pennsbury High School “Long Orange Line” Marching Band|

(Fairless Hills, PA)

Ronald Reagan High School – Ronald Reagan High School Band

(San Antonio, TX)

Santiago High School – The BOSS (Bands of Santiago Sharks)

(Corona, CA)

The Salvation Army Tournament of Roses Band

(Los Angeles, CA)

“The Commandant’s Own” The United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps

(Washington, DC)

United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band –

MCAS Miramar, MCRD San Diego and Camp Pendleton, CA

University of Massachusetts – University of Massachusetts Minuteman March-ing Band

(Amherst, MA)

Westlake High School – Westlake High School Marching Thunder

(Saratoga Springs, UT)

Bands are selected by the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value. In order to be considered, band representatives submitted detailed applications, which included photos, video footage and letters of recommendation. Bands are required to raise all necessary funds for travel and accommodations. In addition to marching in the five-and-a-half-mile Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, bands also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for Dec. 29 and 30, at Pasadena City College.

Band applications for the 2019 Rose Parade will be available on the Tournament of Roses website in spring 2017.