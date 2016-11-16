Los Angles Council Member Jose Huizar, Pasadena Council Member Victor Gordo and Long Beach Vice Mayor Rex Richardson will be joined by labor leaders and several hundred working men, women and their families to serve at the largest community service event this Thanksgiving, The Great Day of Service.

The Great Day of Service will support hundreds of senior citizens, veterans, youth, low-income families and the homeless at three separate work sites: Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena. Together, IBEW Local 11, IBEW Local 18, National Association of Electrical Contractors (NECA), LA/OC Building and Construction Trades Council and Working Californians will provide critical services to the community in the spirit of Thanksgiving. The event will take place Friday Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Specific areas are as follows:

Pasadena

Location: Orange Grove Blvd. (street closure from Marengo Ave. to north Los Robles)

Timing: 8:30 a.m.: Kick-off pep rally

12 p.m.: Closing

East Los Angeles

Location: 1st St. Elementary School (2820 E. 1st St.)

Timing: 8:30 a.m.: Kick-off pep rally

9 a.m.: Great Day of Service begins

12 p.m.: Closing

Long Beach

Location: Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave., Long Beach)

Timing: 8:30 am: Kick-off pep rally

9 a.m.: Great Day of Service begins

12 p.m.: Closing