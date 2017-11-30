Columns, Community

Super Siblings!

Two are better than one! – Courtesy photo

Are these cuties or what? BUDDY & VIOLET, age 4 months, are tuxedo twins! Violet has the pointed white blaze, and Buddy’s blaze is more squared. They are both social and being fostered together, so would be nice if they were adopted together. Adoption fee is $100 for both, which includes spay, microchip, exam & vaccines. A great savings!  Our cats are negative FELV/FIV unless otherwise indicated.

See more pictures, videos, adoption info & application on our website, www.lifelineforpets.org. Call (626)-676-9505 for a Meet & Greet. Can’t adopt? Visit our website for our easy ways to support our rescue. GOOD NEWS: Orion has been adopted.

November 30, 2017

