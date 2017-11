Candy Party – Friday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Kick off your holiday week with a teens only Candy Party! Teens in middle school and high school can come to the Sierra Madre Library on Friday, Nov. 17 to create candy mosaics, life-size board games, candy sushi. There will also be a DJ playing tunes, photo booth, and more! Read, Discover, Connect @ Sierra Madre Public Library – 440 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024