Seven Special Girls Selected as the 2018 Royal Court

One of these seven will become the 100th Rose Queen on Oct. 18

The Tournament of Roses announced the seven members of the 2018 Royal Court. The Royal Court will attend nearly 100 community and media functions, acting as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses and the Pasadena community at large. The grand finale for the 2018 Royal Court will be riding on a float in the 129th Rose Parade® presented by Honda and attending the College Football Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual, both on Monday, January 1, 2018.

Nearly 1000 people applied to participate in the interview process. The Tournament of Roses Queen and Court Committee made its selections based on a number of criteria including poise, speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership, and community and school involvement.

“The 2018 Royal Court consists of seven extraordinary young women who are now ambassadors for the Tournament of Roses,” said Dave Link, chair of the Tournament of Roses Queen and Court Committee. “By attending events throughout southern California, the members of the Royal Court will Make A Difference through contributing acts of kindness by helping others.”

The seven members of the 2018 Royal Court are (in alphabetical order): Alexandra Marie Artura, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; Savannah Rose Bradley, Pasadena High School; Lauren Elizabeth Buehner, Arcadia High School; Georgia Jane Cervenka, La Cañada High School; Julianne Elise Lauenstein, La Cañada High School; Isabella Marie Marez, La Salle High School; and Sydney Grace Pickering, Arcadia High School. Read the complete bios: 2018 Royal Court.

The Announcement and Coronation of the 100th Rose Queen® and Presentation of the Royal Court is on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at the Pasadena Playhouse; the event is sponsored by Citizens Business Bank. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase from Sharp Seating Company.