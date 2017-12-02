Seasonal Craft Workshop for Adults in Sierra Madre

Take a break, gather with other adults, and enjoy learning how to make gifts and treats for others (or for yourself!)

Join other adults as you discover how to create festive holiday candles and decorate cookies on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. in the Sierra Madre Public Library.

All materials are supplied.

