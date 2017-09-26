Savor the Taste of South Lake on Oct. 14

Thousands are expected to attend The Taste of South Lake, Saturday, Oct. 14th, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, guests can enjoy cuisine from over 20 South Lake Avenue Pasadena restaurants, live cooking demos from the area’s most talented chefs, music performances from internationally known bands, an interactive vendor village, beer, wine and cocktail garden and much, much more! This is a day of free fun for the entire family!

The Taste of South Lake offers guests an opportunity to sample a diverse selection of mouthwatering bites from popular South Lake Avenue restaurants located along Pasadena’s Restaurant Row. From Paul Martin’s American Grill, to Urban Plates and Pacific Seafood Grill, Taste of South Lake offers a variety of delicious culinary options. This free, outdoor festival features a live cooking demonstration stage with chefs such as Luisa Fabbri, owner of Contessa Foods, Ronald Russell, the renowned vegan and raw food chef, as well as Caroline Cazaumayou, owner of Califresh cuisine, teaching gourmet French classic dishes with a California twist. RG Enriquez, the renowned chef and host of Astig Vegan cooking show will also be joining us, with demonstrations of her healthy Filipino cuisine.

“Taste of South Lake celebrates and showcases the South Lake Avenue District while providing the ideal community building experience. The event is also our way of welcoming guests and thanking them for being patrons of the South Lake Avenue District.”– Gina Tleel, Executive Director of the South Lake Business Association.

Location: 251 S. Lake Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101

Admission: FREE plus FREE parking at Corporate Center Pasadena!