Public Invited to Mayor Tornek’s State of the City Event

The public is invited to attend Mayor Terry Tornek’s State of the City address Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Pasadena Unified School District’s Washington STEAM Magnet Academy Gymnasium, 1505 N. Marengo Ave.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. following a brief Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to dedicate the new school gymnasium, a joint project by the City and the Pasadena Unified School District. The Mayor’s formal program begins at 7 p.m.

Mayor Tornek will deliver his annual State of the City message with a review of the City’s finances, real estate development within Pasadena and the future of the Arroyo Seco. A brief Q-and-A with the audience will follow.

Vice Mayor Gene Masuda will serve as emcee for the evening, and students from the Washington STEAM Magnet Academy will also participate in the program.

Prior to the State of the City program, the public is invited to join officials from the City and the Pasadena Unified School District to dedicate the new multi-purpose gymnasium. Please avoid wearing high heels in order to protect the new gymnasium floor.

Parking is available at school, by entering off of Penn Street and on surrounding surface streets. Please allow extra time to park, especially if there is inclement weather. The best route to approach the school is from Raymond Avenue.

KPAS, the City’s cable TV station operated by Pasadena Media, will record the event for broadcast. KPAS is available on Ch. 3 for Charter cable subscribers and Ch. 99 for AT&T U-verse subscribers. A video stream is also available on the City’s website, www.cityofpasadena.net/Media, and at Pasadena Media, www.pasadenamedia.tv.