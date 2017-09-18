Play Golf with Pasadena Police Officers to Support Pasadena Activities League (PAL)

The Pasadena Police Activities League (PAL) will hold its PAL Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 22 at Brookside Golf Club. The format is a shotgun start at 8 a.m. with breakfast and registration beginning at 7 a.m. The PAL Golf Classic will include breakfast, 18 holes of golf, several on-course activities (including a slider bar by Del Frisco’s Grille), great raffle prizes and an awards luncheon. Thorson Buick GMC will be sponsoring the hole-in-one prize of a 2018 GMC Terrain. There are prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places foursome. Individual golfers are $150.

The goal of this charitable tournament is to raise funds for PAL so that it can continue to reach the youth of our community by providing programs and services that make a positive impact on their lives. This year is the 20th anniversary of PAL, a national organization that came to Pasadena in 1997. It partners the youth of our community with the men and women of the Pasadena Police Department in a fun, safe and nurturing environment while providing academic and cultural activities. PAL offers homework assistance, leadership programs, various sporting activities and a wide variety of enrichment activities, such as robotics, culinary skills and arts classes that give students an opportunity to build character and form a positive relationship with our community’s law enforcement.

Currently, the PAL program serves between 120–150 children in grades 4-12 each week, with over 3500 students provided with services. The current need for the PAL program is to attain a facility of their own where they can host evening and weekend activities for Pasadena youth, and expand the program to include the approximately 200 kids on the waiting list.

To support Pasadena PAL, sponsorship opportunities are available. A $250 sponsorship tee sign can be purchased in advance. For more information please visit Pasadena PAL website www.pasadenapal.com/events or call (626) 791-1225.

The community’s participation is greatly appreciated, especially by the PAL youth.