Community

Pasadena Women’s Connection Salutes Veterans

– Courtesy photo

The “Salute our Veterans” luncheon and program will be presented by the Pasadena Women’s Connection on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m. at The Women’s City Club, 160 N Oakland Ave., Pasadena.   Walter Kendall, U.S. Army (Ret.) will share what “Old Glory” means to him.  Also, enjoy a sing-along of patriotic songs with Margaret Hunter at the piano. Speaker Cathy Baysinger, will cook up a real life story in her inspirational talk “The Missing Ingredient”.
Veterans and their families are invited to attend and will be honored
for their service. Tickets are $25.
For reservations call (818)353-2212 or (818)790-1907.

November 9, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community

Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Advertise With Us
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching