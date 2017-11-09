Pasadena Women’s Connection Salutes Veterans

The “Salute our Veterans” luncheon and program will be presented by the Pasadena Women’s Connection on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m. at The Women’s City Club, 160 N Oakland Ave., Pasadena. Walter Kendall, U.S. Army (Ret.) will share what “Old Glory” means to him. Also, enjoy a sing-along of patriotic songs with Margaret Hunter at the piano. Speaker Cathy Baysinger, will cook up a real life story in her inspirational talk “The Missing Ingredient”.

Veterans and their families are invited to attend and will be honored

for their service. Tickets are $25.

For reservations call (818)353-2212 or (818)790-1907.