Pasadena Tournament Of Roses® Announces 2017 Rose Parade® Float Winners

 

Cal Poly. – Photo by Terry Miller

Today, The Tournament of Roses announced the 24 floats awarded official honors in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda.  These awards recognize excellence in a variety of categories and specifications.

The 2017 Rose Parade float award-winners are (alphabetically):

1. Northwestern Mutual

     2. La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

     3. Netflix

    4. 24 Hour Fitness

    5. Western Asset Management Company

    6. Lucy Pet

7. BDK, A Singpoli Affiliate

8. Downey Rose Float Association

10. Farmers Insurance

11. China Airlines

12. The UPS Store, Inc.

13. Union Bank and The American Heart Association, Western States Affiliate

14. AIDS Healthcare Foundation

15. Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

16. RAGÚ Pasta Sauce

17. American Armenian Rose Float Association

18. The Bachelor

19. Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.

20. Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.

21. Dole Packaged Foods

22. Donate Life

23. Trader Joe’s

24. Torrance Rose Float Association

January 2, 2017

