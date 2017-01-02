Pasadena Tournament Of Roses® Announces 2017 Rose Parade® Float Winners

Today, The Tournament of Roses announced the 24 floats awarded official honors in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda. These awards recognize excellence in a variety of categories and specifications.
The 2017 Rose Parade float award-winners are (alphabetically):
1. Northwestern Mutual
2. La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association
3. Netflix
4. 24 Hour Fitness
5. Western Asset Management Company
6. Lucy Pet
7. BDK, A Singpoli Affiliate
8. Downey Rose Float Association
9. Downey Rose Float Association
10. Farmers Insurance
11. China Airlines
12. The UPS Store, Inc.
13. Union Bank and The American Heart Association, Western States Affiliate
14. AIDS Healthcare Foundation
15. Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
16. RAGÚ Pasta Sauce
17. American Armenian Rose Float Association
18. The Bachelor
19. Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.
20. Rotary Rose Parade Float Committee, Inc.
21. Dole Packaged Foods
22. Donate Life
23. Trader Joe’s
24. Torrance Rose Float Association
Leave a Reply