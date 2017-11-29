Pasadena Tenants Union Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Thursday at Throop church at 7 p.m.

One year ago Tuesday, Pasadena Tenants Union (PTU) was founded by 12 individuals who were concerned regarding Pasadena’s Housing Crisis. From those 12 individuals, which included tenants, homeowners and a landlord, we are now 200 strong with members and supporters.

With over 300 hours of outreach under their collective belt, the PTU have tabled over two dozen events providing information regarding tenant rights in Pasadena.

The organization has created resource guides for Pasadena tenants to advocate for their housing and provided solidarity with one another regarding our housing crisis and from that solidarity where their next chapter begins.

On Nov. 15 Pasadena Tenants Union filed for Rent Control and Just Cause to be on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot. PTU is excited to begin this next chapter of activism for tenant rights in Pasadena. They will need everyone’s help. This will be a Pasadena community effort that states tenants matter, tenants are part of your community and tenants provide value to Pasadena. This is not to say this will be an easy win with their opposition being heavily funded, but as they continue to build solidarity with one another from all backgrounds there is so much hope that they will change Pasadena’s history in 2018.

Join them this Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at Throop Church (300 S Los Robles X Del Mar) for signature/petition gathering training.

Join them for their monthly general meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at Throop Church (300 S Los Robles X Del Mar) to discuss the Rent Control and Just Cause Charter Amendment.

Pasadena Tenants Union would like to give special thanks to Los Angeles Tenants Union for mentorship and ongoing optimism. They would not be here today without you. They’d like to thank the Tenants Together for support and guidance. Last but not least, they would be nowhere if their movement did not have a home. They cannot thank Throop Church enough for providing a beautiful environment to meet in and for providing a home away from home. Special thanks to all who have been part of this movement and to those who will join us in the future.