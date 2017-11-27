Pasadena Hillsides Guild Hosts Holiday Benefit at Parkway Grill Dec. 5

Tickets Available for Annual Event Helping Children in Foster Care

The Hillsides Guild, a support group of the foster care charity Hillsides, will host an annual holiday celebration at the Parkway Grill in Pasadena on Tuesday, Dec 5. This event, which features caroling by the renowned Citrus Singers from Citrus College in Glendora, kicks off the holidays and raises funds for children in foster care.

The holiday celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes dinner and cocktails. Tickets are $130. The community is encouraged to come and support Hillsides while enjoying a beautiful holiday celebration. To purchase tickets, click here or contact Hillsides special events coordinator Bernie Gore at bgore@hillsides.org or call (323)-543-2800, ext. 253. The Parkway Grill is located at 510 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, CA 91105.