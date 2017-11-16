Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Organizes Mentor Night for Health Careers at Local High School

“Words cannot express my gratitude to all of the business partners for showing up to support our students,” Ms. Foell said of the event. “Because of our Chamber member businesses, our juniors have increased insight and awareness regarding the vast career options as well as what it takes to secure a job.”

Students had a chance to interact with professionals from the Pasadena community during the 90 minute session. “The Health Career Academy of Blair High School appreciates the time and effort local business people put into making our third annual speed mentoring event a huge success,” said Ms. Foell.

The Pasadena Chamber coordinates work-based learning experiences to better prepare Pasadena Unified School District students for college and careers through guest speakers, job shadows, summer internships and advisory board membership.

Any potential business partner wanting to be part of the effort can contact Amy Foell at (626)-795-3355 or via email to amy@pasadena-chamber.org.

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce is a business service member organization that works to ensure the prosperity of its members through a variety of offerings including referrals, networking, workshops and seminars, events and much more. The Chamber serves 1450-member companies. For the past two and a half years, the Chamber has worked to support the College and Career Pathways programs of Pasadena Unified School District by providing work-based learning opportunities. The Chamber has placed more than 300 students in internships with local companies, brought dozens of classroom speakers to local high schools, provided hundreds of students with job shadow and field trip opportunities and externships for teachers.