Pasadena Celebrates National Coming Out Day Oct. 11

Pasadena’s second annual Coming Out Day Celebration will be held, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave. The event is sponsored by Pasadena’s Public Health and Library Departments.

This free event celebrates a safe coming-out environment as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) or as an ally. Oct. 11, 2017 marks the 29th anniversary of National Coming Out Day which began 29 years ago with the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. Today, National Coming Out Day is an important reminder of dignity, tolerance and respect for all.

A series of featured speakers will share their coming out stories and experiences. Valentina from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 will be the evening’s keynote speaker and Trans Chorus of LA will make a special guest appearance. Tia Wanna (Te Jay McGrath) will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

Information and resources will be available at the event along with fun and educational activities for all ages. Activities include music, games, a photo booth, food trucks and raffles. Free HIV testing will be available.

Coming out matters and is one of the most important tools to combat LGBTQ discrimination. When people know someone who is LGBTQ, they are far more likely to support equality for all under the law. Coming out stories can be powerful experiences for to hear and every person who speaks up changes more hearts and minds and creates new advocates for equality.

This event is part of Pasadena’s on-going efforts to celebrate and foster being an inclusive community, regardless of race, creed, color, religion, national origin, marital status, socio-economic status, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information or disability.

For more information, contact Te Jay McGrath, tmcgrath@cityofpasadena.net or (626) 744-6325.