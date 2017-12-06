Pasadena Celebrates International Human Rights Day

Today, more than ever, people all need to be passionate about human rights. On Sunday, Dec. 10, join Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek to learn more about what’s being done to protect and defend human rights in our community and how you can get involved.

Mayor Tornek and the United Nations Association Pasadena Chapter will hold its 10th Annual Human Rights Day Celebration 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Pasadena Central Library, Donald Wright Auditorium, 285 E. Walnut St., near City Hall. The event will focus on a celebration of human rights and dignity with a Celebrating Diversity Panel and interactive community-building activities.

“Human rights are fundamental to all of us. How we treat others and how others treat us are reflections of our society and sets the tone for what we can achieve in life,” Mayor Tornek said. “I hope you will take time to join us as we celebrate our human diversity and human rights.”

The panel features civil rights attorney Skip Hickambottom; Pauline Field, founder and chair of 50/50 Leadership; Friends in Deed representative Donna Byrns; and Aaron Saenz, San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center Board President.

All are welcome to this free event. Light refreshments will be served. Free parking at the Central Library is available on first come basis. For more information, call, (626) 744-7210.