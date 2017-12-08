Pasadena Armenian Police Advisory Council’s Annual Toy Drive is Upon Us

The Pasadena Armenian Police Advisory Council (PAPAC) will hold its’ 22st Annual Christmas Toy Drive at the Pasadena Police Department Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. in the police department lobby.

A light breakfast will be served during a brief Christmas program. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the festivities.

PAPAC was established in 1995 to help bridge the gap between the Pasadena Police Department and the local Armenian Community. Since that time, PAPAC has established itself as a non-profit (501c3) organization and has coordinated several fundraising events over years.

This year’s toy drive will serve as the 22st consecutive year that PAPAC has helped make the holiday special for children within our community.

Anyone who would like to donate a toy can drop it off at the police department to Lt. Clawson prior to the toy drive or they can bring it to the lobby during the event. Toys will be distributed to the following charitable organizations:

-The Door of Hope

-Villa Parke Community Center

-The Pasadena Salvation Army

-The Pasadena Harambee Center

We look forward to seeing everyone!