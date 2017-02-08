Pasadena 2017 Black History Month Parade, Special Events Announced

Celebrate Black History Month 2017 by attending the parade and other special events, lectures and activities in Pasadena now through Sunday, March 19, 2017. Pasadena’s Black History Month Parade is one of the largest and oldest in the U.S. and will be held from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m., Saturday, February 18. Another special highlight this year is the Community Groundbreaking Celebration for the Robinson Park Recreation Center project at 1 p.m. The schedule of events is listed below and online at www.cityofpasadena.net/PasadenaBlackHistory and www.cityofpasadena.net/Library. All events are free unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Feb. 10

Young people 5 and up celebrate Black History Month with an all-day, crayon-coloring event featuring the portraits of prominent African-Americans, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Villa-Parke Branch Library, 363 E. Villa St.

Saturday, Feb. 11

“Matters of the Heart: A Morning of Nutrition and Exercise” Come together and embrace wellness, 9 – 11 a.m., all fitness levels welcome, Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

“Only the Ball Was White” screening & discussion of 1981 film documenting legends of the Negro Leagues who were denied opportunity to play in the Majors, including Satchel Paige, Buck Leonard, Jimmy Crutchfield and many others. Ken Solarz, filmmaker, writer and producer is featured speaker. Presented by the Baseball Reliquary, 2 – 4 p.m., La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave.

Sunday, Feb. 12

“Black Film Showcase: 13th” by filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores racial inequality in the U.S., focusing on nation’s prisons disproportionately filled with African-Americans, 2 p.m., Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Saturday, Feb. 18

The 35th Annual Black History Month Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Charles White Park in Altadena, heads south on Fair Oaks Avenue and ends at Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. The regular, post-parade festival is being scheduled for the annual Juneteenth Celebration this year due to the onset of work for the Robinson Park Recreation Center project. Parade will be recorded and broadcast in its entirety by Pasadena Media, www.pasadenamedia.org on KPAS, the City’s government cable access TV channel and streamlined online.

The Robinson Park Recreation Center Community Groundbreaking Celebration, 1 p.m. in front of the Robinson Park Recreation Center, 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave. Join local dignitaries and the Robinson Family in breaking ground for a major rehabilitation project. The existing structure will be demolished and completely reconstructed to better serve the recreational needs of the community.

Monday, Feb. 20

Black History Month celebration and luncheon, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., including soul food and jazz music representing the pride, dignity, grace and inspiration of African-American heritage. Sponsored by the Pasadena Senior Center Ebony Ladies of Distinction. Tickets are $7, available at the Welcome Desk. For more information call Dr. Malika D. Henry, (626) 840-4493, or hendrymalika7@gmail.com, Pasadena Senior Center,www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Jungle-Drum Circle with Chazz Ross, a whimsical safari for young people with 26 African djembe drums, 1 p.m., La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The 20th annual Black History Breakfast sponsored by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), San Gabriel Valley Chapter, along with the Pasadena Police and Fire departments, 7:30-10 a.m., Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St. Call (626) 744-4551 or 744-7656 or dscott-jackson@cityofpasadena.net for info.

Friday, Feb. 24

“Senior Night Out” Enjoy good food, conversation and upbeat fun at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, 3035 E. Foothill Blvd., 7-10 p.m.

A delightful afternoon of storytelling and village building, featuring stories authored by and/or about African-Americans, followed by a chocolate treat, led by Dr. Ayesha Randall for ages 3+, 4 p.m., La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave.

Sunday, March 12

“Celebrating Women: Afternoon Tea” Celebrate women’s contributions to Black History over special tea service, 3 p.m., Jackie Robinson Community Center, 1020 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

Sunday, March 19

“Praise Dance & Song Jubilee” Enjoy music, dance and fellowship at the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 2283 N. Fair Oaks Ave., 3 p.m.

Throughout the month of February, the Pasadena Public Library, www.cityofpasadena.net/Library will have several special displays at several locations for Black History, Feb. 1–28, including:

– 38th Annual Pasadena Martin Luther King Community Coalition’s Art Contest Winners featuring the artwork of students grades 4 through 12, at the Central Library/Centennial Room & Business Wing, 285 E. Walnut St.

– A historical view of African-American families as seen through African-American literature and -the Civil Rights Movement, Hastings Branch Library, 3325 E. Orange Grove Blvd.

– A Game of Color, an exhibit of photographs, artifacts and artwork spotlighting the Negro Leagues, which thrived from the 1920s through baseball’s integration in 1947, and which featured the greatest African-American ballplayers of that era. Presented by the Baseball Reliquary and the Institute for Baseball Studies at Whittier College, La Pintoresca Branch Library, 1355 N. Raymond Ave.

– A book display of prominent African-Americans, Villa-Parke Branch Library, 363 E. Villa St.