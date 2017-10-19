Pacific Oaks College Launches B.A. and M.A. in Advocacy and Social Justice Programs

The Social Justice-Centered College continues to pioneer social activism

Pacific Oaks College and Children’s School (PO) announces the launch of two new programs, a Bachelors (B.A.) and Masters (M.A.) degree programs in Advocacy and Social Justice. With its 72-year dedication to equity, peace, and inclusion, Pacific Oaks College continues to be a higher education leader in anti-bias curriculum and culture-centered education. The Advocacy and Social Justice programs represent the school’s legacy of current, relevant, and progressive programming that responds to the needs of our community.

“Our country’s and the world’s need for skilled social justice advocates and change agents is greater than ever before. Our goal is to build upon the passion and experience of students to prepare advocates who will mobilize individuals and communities toward a common goal,” said Dr. Patricia A. Breen, Ph.D., President of Pacific Oaks College and Children’s School.

The B.A. and M.A. Advocacy and Social Justice programs provide students with the skills and knowledge to positively impact a variety of critical social issues, from children’s health care, to educational equity, to environmental issues. Both degrees push the boundaries of conventional classroom environments by applying critical lessons from past social movements with personal experiences to the complex and interconnected issues of today. Bachelor’s degree students acquire the foundational knowledge and skills needed for a career in social justice work, while Master’s degree students enhance this knowledge with specific applications for action.

In concert with PO’s affiliate institution, The Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law (COL), the M.A. Advocacy and Social Justice degree will include graduate-level courses from COL’s Masters in Legal Studies program, incorporating a diverse and holistic approach to the study of social justice advocacy.

Social justice careers can be found in diverse settings, including non-profit and governmental sectors, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), think tanks, international agencies, and the legal field. Graduates may pursue careers as civil liberties workers, lobbyists, community health workers, conservators, LGBTQ activists, and special interest advocates. For Pacific Oaks’ inaugural Advocacy and Social Justice Class, the institution will offer a tuition reduction of 20 percent to students who enroll in the spring 2018 semester.