One Arroyo Day At Brookside Park

One Arroyo Day is slated 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, and your chance to discover the rich natural beauty and cultural history of our beloved Arroyo Seco. Kids can also earn special new “Arroyo Nature Explorer” badges during the day.

Come explore the Arroyo Seco and find out about the One Arroyo Vision. Be part of a citywide celebration of all things Arroyo and let your kids earn that Arroyo badge.

Activities planned include:

– Arroyo Seco Trail Clean-Up

– Nature Scavenger Hunt for Kids

– Native Wildlife Reptile Station

– Arroyo Exhibitor Booths

– Lawn Games & Crafts

– Free Raffles

If you want a hot dog, members of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 809 will be grilling up dogs on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to RSVP so there’s enough hot dogs for all at https://onearroyo.org/oad or by calling (626)-744-4128.

Are you social? Use the #OneArroyo hashtag for your favorite Arroyo Moments via social media on Saturday for a chance to win a prize.

The Arroyo Seco is Pasadena’s great outdoor space, used by millions each year for recreation and enjoyment. Even though the Arroyo itself has seldom been conceived of, or designed, as one continuous space, from the headwaters in the North to the tributary waters in the South, its natural habitats, resources and historic sites are unlike any other and enthusiastically enjoyed by those who live, work and visit the city.

The One Arroyo effort endeavors to bring awareness to the work by the Arroyo Advisory Group, (AAG), https://onearroyo.org, and others, to restore the legacy of Pasadena’s historic Arroyo Seco and unite all three areas of the Arroyo—Hahamongna, Central Arroyo and Lower Arroyo—under a singular vision. For more information, go to the website or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/onearroyopasadena (@onearroyopasadena) and Twitter at https://twitter.com/one_arroyo (@one_arroyo).

Confirmed exhibitors and participants include One Arroyo, Kidspace Museum, Tom Sawyer Camps, Pasadena Casting Club, Arroyo Seco Foundation, Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy, Pasadena Heritage, Pasadena Beautiful, Dog Haus Running Club, Pasadena Pacers, Southwestern Herpetologists Society, California Turtle and Tortoise Club, Rose Bowl Riders, Pasadena Sierra Club, Oak Grove Disc Golf Course Club, Armory Center for the Arts and several City departments.