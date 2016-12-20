Never on a Sunday – Pasadena Celebrates New Year’s Day Jan. 2

By Terry Miller

First and foremost … Rose Parade and Bowl Game are on Jan. 2, 2017, due to the “never on a Sunday” policy… so all things shift to Jan. 1 for public line-up, etc. And then Jan. 2 for Parade and Bowl Games. Preparations are well underway and the excitement is building for Pasadena’s 128th Rose Parade and the 103rd Rose Bowl Game. Both events will be held on

Jan. 2, 2017 due to the Tournament of Roses Association’s “Never on a Sunday” tradition.

This year’s theme, “Echoes of Success,” tells the story of how our character is developed through the selfless contributions of others. It is a celebration for those people, institutions and organizations that help in the success of others.

A whirlwind of preparations and other special activities by City and Tournament staff and volunteers are happening now to ensure the main events are presented in flawless fashion for the thousands of parade spectators, football fans and the millions around the world who watch on TV and social media. Locally, pedestrians and motorists are urged to use extra caution during this busy time of year as work crews put the finishing touches on the 5.5-mile parade route, as well as the parade formation and post-parade areas. Watch for extra barricades; changes in signal lights, temporary parking restrictions and extra work vehicles in the streets.

The City thanks all for their cooperation during this busy time. The City of Pasadena, the Tournament of Roses and the Rose Bowl Stadium wish all a Happy Holiday Season. It is a special time of year for all of us. Please celebrate responsibly and with kindness. Always designate a driver!

Visitor Hotline Opens Dec. 29

Got Questions? The Visitor Hotline has the answers! The 33rd annual Visitor Hotline dedicated to all things Rose Parade and Rose Bowl opens for business at 8 a.m., Thursday Tuesday, Dec. 29. The toll free number is (877) 793-9911.

Visitor Hotline Hours of Operation:

-Thursday, Dec. 29 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Friday, Dec. 30 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Saturday, Dec. 31 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

-Sunday, Jan. 1 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition, download the free, interactive “GoPasadena” app and like the “Visit Pasadena” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/visitpasadena.

If you want to be part of the Hotline excitement, volunteer. Local volunteers are needed to staff the hotline. Contact the Pasadena Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Melissa Perez by Nov. 30 at (626) 795-4725 or mperez@visitpasadena.com.

The Visitor Hotline operates from the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St.

Volunteers serve four-hour shifts. For more go to www.visitpasadena.com