Memorial Day Barbecue at Pasadena Senior Center

Enjoy a Memorial Day barbecue Monday, May 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

The patio will be decorated in red, white and blue in honor of our nation’s military heroes of yesterday, today and tomorrow. The Great American Swing Band will perform during the Memorial Day barbecue.

The Memorial Day barbecue lunch will include hamburgers, hot dogs, salad, baked beans and ice cream.

The cost is only $10 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $12 for non-members of any age. Reservations must be made no later than Thursday, May 25, at the Welcome Desk.

For more information about the Pasadena Senior Center visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.