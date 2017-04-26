Community

Memorial Day Barbecue at Pasadena Senior Center

Enjoy a Memorial Day barbecue Monday, May 29. – Courtesy photo

Enjoy a Memorial Day barbecue Monday, May 29, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St.

The patio will be decorated in red, white and blue in honor of our nation’s military heroes of yesterday, today and tomorrow. The Great American Swing Band will perform during the Memorial Day barbecue.

The Memorial Day barbecue lunch will include hamburgers, hot dogs, salad, baked beans and ice cream.

The cost is only $10 for members of the Pasadena Senior Center and $12 for non-members of any age. Reservations must be made no later than Thursday, May 25, at the Welcome Desk.

For more information about the Pasadena Senior Center visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call (626) 795-4331.

April 26, 2017

About Author

Staff Our team focuses on delivering you the most informative and interesting articles from a variety of sections to keep you well-equipped with everyday knowledge!


You may also like

Pasadena Named Seventh Best City for Graduate School in Nation
Council Recap: Revolutionary Street Design Guide Approved
LACC Honors Legendary Opera Star, Placido Domingo, Libaw Family at Gala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Local Resources
Chamber of Commerce
Citizen Service Center
City Hall
Local Job Opportunities
Pasadena Police Department
Pasadena Fire Department
Join the Community
Fields marked with a * are required.
Pasadena Independent
Who We Are
Meet the Team
Contact Us
E-Edition
Pick Up Locations
Corporate Site
Follow Us On Instagram

Searching